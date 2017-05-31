‘The Deuce’: First Trailer for David Simon’s Porn Series Hits the Streets of 1970s New York City

0

HBO has released a brief The Deuce trailer. The new series from David Simon (The Wire) stars James Franco as both Vincent Martino, a struggling bartender, and Frankie Martino, his ne’er-do-well brother. The Martinos were key players in Times Square who became involved with the mob by providing fronts for the sex industry’s early days.

It’s hard to get a grasp on all of the players from this brief teaser, but I suspect that at least on a surface level, it will be like most other HBO dramas: big cast, it drops you in the middle of the action and expects you to keep up, and top-notch production value. Sometimes that leads you to something like Game of Thrones and The Sopranos; other times it leads you Vinyl. That being said, I think Simon’s going to be a big draw here as the pedigree of The Wire has only increased over time. The titillating subject matter should also be draw and also meet HBO’s demand for gratuitous nudity.

I am somewhat curious about Franco playing dual roles. It’s tough to get a handle on him playing characters because he thinks they’re neat and subversive, or if he’s actually found a human element to latch onto. To his credit, Franco’s not shy about tackling challenging roles, but his ability to give a memorable performance varies from project to project.

Check out The Deuce trailer below. The eight-episode series premieres September 10th on HBO and also stars Maggie Gyllenhaal.

Here’s the official synopsis for The Deuce: