With director Jeff Tremaine’s The Dirt now streaming on Netflix, I recently sat down with the film’s stars Colson Baker (Machine Gun Kelly), Douglas Booth, and Iwan Rheon to talk about playing some of the members of Mötley Crüe. If you haven’t seen the trailers, the film is an adaptation of the of the 2001 memoir The Dirt: Confessions of the World’s Most Notorious Rock Band, which was co-written by the band and Neil Strauss. The film follows how Mötley Crüe first formed, features plenty of wild nights in the 1980s, and chronicles the group’s rise to become one of the world’s most famous heavy metal bands. Douglas Booth plays Nikki Sixx, Colson Baker plays Tommy Lee and Iwan Rheon plays Mick Mars. The film also stars Daniel Webber as Vince Neil and Pete Davidson as Tom Zutaut.

During the interview, the three actors talked about how they got ready for their roles, what director Jeff Tremaine was like on set after spending years trying to get this film made, if they ever left set wearing their costumes, if they had a specific interview or video clip they constantly went back to for reference, if there were a lot of deleted scenes, and more. In addition, with Iwan Rheon having played one of the most hated characters on television the past few years (Ramsay Bolton on Game of Thrones) I asked what it’s like for him when he walks into a bar.



Colson Baker (Machine Gun Kelly), Douglas Booth, Iwan Rheon:

What is it like when Iwan Rheon walks into a bar?

After years of trying to make this movie, what was director Jeff Tremaine like on set?

How did they get ready to play these roles?

Did they have a specific interview or video clip they constantly went back to for reference?

Deleted scenes talk.

Colson Baker talks about what he did during a 24-hour compilation and how he cracked his head open on set.

Did they ever leave set wearing the costumes?

Here’s the official synopsis for The Dirt: