New ‘The Disaster Artist’ Trailer Explores the Mystery of Tommy Wiseau

A24 has released a new trailer for The Disaster Artist. Directed by James Franco and written by Scott Neustadter and Michael H. Weber ((500) Days of Summer), the film follows the making of Tommy Wiseau’s The Room, the infamous cult film that’s frequently cited as one of the worst movies ever made.

While the notion of James Franco directing a movie about the making of one of the worst films ever made sounds like an art project, having seen The Disaster Artist I can attest this is a genuinely great—and hilarious—film and is by far Franco’s best work as a director. While the film certainly has fun with Wiseau’s personality and the ridiculous production of The Room, Franco understands that Wiseau’s story—of an artist wanting to express himself and to make something that speaks to many people—transcends the specifics of The Room. In that way it feels surprisingly personal, and Franco’s performance as Wiseau is genuinely the best of his career, with his brother Dave Franco turning in career-best work as well. So yeah, you’re gonna want to see this movie.

Check out the newThe Disaster Artist trailer below and click here to read Matt’s review from TIFF. The film opens in limited release on December 1st, goes wide on December 8th, and also stars Dave Franco, Seth Rogen, Alison Brie, Zac Efron, Josh Hutcherson, Jacki Weaver, Ari Graynor, and Jason Mantzoukas.