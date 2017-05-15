A24 Picks up James Franco’s ‘The Disaster Artist’ for an Awards Friendly Release

0

James Franco‘s The Disaster Artist has been a point of interest for some time, but things just officially exciting. Franco has proven himself something of a prolific filmmaker in recent years (IMDB has 7 of his films listed for a planned 2017 release), and many of those projects fly under the radar, with The Disaster Artist, Franco is putting his spin on one of the most iconic cult classics of modern cinema, Tommy Wiseau‘s The Room. And people are taking notice.

The film recently screened as a work-in-progress print at the 2017 SXSW Film Festival, where it received strong word-of-mouth and critical praise after earning a standing ovation from the crowd. Now, A24 and New Line Cinema have announced that they will partner for the release of the acclaimed comedy, and they’re showing a lot of confidence by dropping right in the thick of awards season. A24 will distribute

A24 will distribute The Disaster Artist domestically, scheduling the film to open December 8 nationwide with limited engagements beginning on December 1. The only other film scheduled to open that weekend is Guillermo Del Toro‘s The Shape of Water, and with Star Wars: The Last Jedi opening the following weekend, the two films may duke it out for a similar audience in their one-week Star Wars-free window. Warner Bros. Pictures will oversee international distribution. Those release dates are still TBA.

Franco directs The Disaster Artist from a screenplay by 500 Days of Summer and The Spectacular Now screenwriting duo Scott Neustadter & Michael H. Weber (who are also scripting Josh Boone’s New Mutants movie), based on the book by Greg Sestero and Tom Bissell. The film also stars Dave Franco, Seth Rogen, Alison Brie, Zac Efron, Josh Hutcherson, Jacki Weaver, Ari Graynor, and Jason Mantzoukas. Franco and Rogen also produce alongside Vince Jolivette, James Weaver, and Evan Goldberg.