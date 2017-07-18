‘The Disaster Artist’: First Trailer Has James Franco Making the World’s Worst Movie

0

A24 has released the first The Disaster Artist trailer. Directed by James Franco and written by Scott Neustadter and Michael H. Weber ((500) Days of Summer), the film follows the making of Tommy Wiseau’s The Room, the infamous cult film that’s frequently cited as one of the worst movies ever made.

I’ve been a bit wary about the film because the cult following around The Room has always felt contrived, as if the fervent following was constructed rather than organically created. The Room is certainly bad, but the only way to enjoy it is through audience participation. Compare this to something like Rocky Horror Picture Show, which has some charms independent of how the audience responds to the movie.

But that being said, a work-in-progress cut that screened at SXSW received positive notices, so maybe Franco (who also stars as Wiseau) has found something worthwhile in the material. At the very least, this is an entertaining trailer that shows how Wiseau’s inability to remember his lines caused headaches for everyone in the production.

Check out The Disaster Artist trailer below. The film opens in limited release on December 1st, goes wide on December 8th, and also stars Dave Franco, Seth Rogen, Alison Brie, Zac Efron, Josh Hutcherson, Jacki Weaver, Ari Graynor, and Jason Mantzoukas.

Here’s the official synopsis for The Disaster Artist: