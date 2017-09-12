The Full ‘The Disaster Artist’ Trailer Is Here and It’s Amazing

0

A24 has released the first The Disaster Artist trailer. Directed by James Franco and written by Scott Neustadter and Michael H. Weber ((500) Days of Summer), the film follows the making of Tommy Wiseau’s The Room, the infamous cult film that’s frequently cited as one of the worst movies ever made.

I’ve been a little bit of a skeptic about this film, and I’ll fully admit that’s probably because I never quite fell into the cult of The Room — not to mention Franco’s films are pretty hit and miss — but this trailer is the goods. There’s an earnest heart and fearless weirdness on display here and I can absolutely get on board with that. Of course, it doesn’t hurt that festival audience have been responding to the film with pretty aggressive heaping praise, first at SXSW, where Franco screened a rough cut of the film, and now at TIFF, where folks have been losing their minds over the finished product in the last few days.

Check out The Disaster Artist trailer below. The film opens in limited release on December 1st, goes wide on December 8th, and also stars Dave Franco, Seth Rogen, Alison Brie, Zac Efron, Josh Hutcherson, Jacki Weaver, Ari Graynor, and Jason Mantzoukas.

Here’s the official synopsis for The Disaster Artist: