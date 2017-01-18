‘The Discovery’ Trailer: Jason Segel and Rooney Mara Know the Afterlife Exists

0

Ahead of its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival, Netflix has released a trailer for The Discovery. Here’s the logline, per Netflix:

“One year after the existence of the afterlife is scientifically verified, millions around the world have ended their own lives in order to ‘get there’. A man and woman fall in love while coming to terms with their own tragic pasts and the true nature of the afterlife.”

Jason Segel and Rooney Mara play the man and woman, while Robert Redford co-stars as the physicist who confirms the existence of the afterlife. The trailer makes the film look off-kilter and a bit depressing, but I suppose that’s fitting for a world where suicides have skyrocketed due to the confirmation of an afterlife.

I’m still not exactly sure what to make of the film, but it certainly looks intriguing, and it’s one of my must-see films of this year’s festival. Considering the star power behind it, I’m a little surprised it’s not doing its press screening in the Eccles theater, the largest venue at Sundance where the biggest premieres are held. That being said, it’s certainly a film that’s on folks’ radar, and it’s likely to get some buzz. Whether that buzz if positive or negative remains to be seen.

Check out The Discovery trailer below. The film hits Netflix on March 31st and also stars Jesse Plemons, Riley Keough and Ron Canada.

