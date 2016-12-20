‘The Emoji Movie’ Trailer Literally Gets Promoted by “Meh”

0

Emojis are popular. Hollywood, discovering that something is popular and seeing the door “opened” by The LEGO Movie (without realizing the amount of talent and skill that went into that picture), has now jumped on the bandwagon, and next year we’ll be getting The Emoji Movie. In the film, T.J. Miller (Silicon Valley) voices Gene, an outsider emoji who’s abnormal because he can display more than one expression. Gene “teams up with his handy best friend Hi-5 and the notorious codebreaker Jailbreak on an epic adventure through the apps on a teenager’s phone,” and because this movie is all about branding, expect to see “cameos” from Candy Crush Saga, Dropbox, Instagram, Just Dance®, Spotify, Twitter, YouTube, Crackle, Facebook, Shazam, Snapchat, and Twitch. There’s the potential for this to be wry and clever, but there’s also the potential for it to go horribly wrong.

The first trailer is less than encouraging. Rather than sell the plot or even the main character, this trailer introduces us to Mel Meh (Steven Wright), the “Meh” emoji who’s also Gene’s father (I really don’t want to know how emoji procreation works). Perhaps some people will find it cute, but I assume others will respond with the “baffled” emoji, or, in an old-fashioned twist, question mark punctuation.

Check out The Emoji Movie trailer below along with the first images. The film opens August 4, 2017.

