‘The End of the F***ing World’ Renewed for Season 2 on Netflix

Take your ambiguous, heartbreaking ending and keep it, because Netflix and Channel 4 have officially renewed The End of the F***ing World for a second season. The Emmy-nominated British drama shot to the top of must-binge lists when it dropped on the streaming network earlier this year and instantly became the talk of the town. A Bonnie and Clyde road trip by way of teen drama, The End of the F***ing World explored emotional and psychological trauma and cycles of abuse through a surprising and touching love story.

Whether or not there was room for a Season 2 became quite the point of conversation among fans after the first season’s finale, which left the fate of a key character in question. But good news for fans, series creator and writer Charlie Covell will return to pen Season 2, inspired by the award-winning comic series by Charles Forsman. Covell Murray Ferguson, Ed Macdonald, Andy Baker, Dominic Buchanan, Jonathan Entwistle executive produce with Clerkenwell Films and Dominic Buchanan Productions producing.

No word on the returning cast yet, but when we spoke with Covell after the Season 1 premiere, he insisted that a second season would have to maintain focus on the story of James and Alyssa, played by Alex Lawther and Jessica Barden in the first season’s breakout performances.

“For me, it’s about James and Alyssa and I think that’s what people have connected with,” Covell said. “I think a Season 2 would have to involve James and Alyssa somehow. I just love the world of them out there on the road, doing something in a weird world. So for me, any story that we expand keeps them out there somewhere.”

Covell also teased that a second season would be all about exploring and expanding the world they built in Season 1. “We’re exploring and we’re seeing what we can do to expand the world and see where we get to. But we conceived the show as, in a way, as a movie; a movie in structure. And I think that that is something we’re going to have to expand if we want a bigger story.”

Season two will premiere globally on Netflix, except in the UK where it will premiere on Channel 4.