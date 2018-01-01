‘The End of the F***ing World’ Trailer Reveals a (Potentially) Psychotic Meet-Cute

0

It wouldn’t be Netflix if they weren’t already prepared to unleash a brand new series the first weekend of 2018. So, it’s not entirely surprising that today brought the first full trailer for The End of the Fucking World (or The End of the F***ing World, per the marketing), a dark romantic-comedy series centered on two, er, unique high-schoolers. Alex Lawther stars as James, a young man who believes that he’s a psychopath and is on the hunt for his first murder victim, which he believes he finds in Alyssa (Jessica Barden). Things don’t go quite as he expects, however.

One could track this as Netflix trying out a similar release schedule as last year, which began relatively early with 13 Reasons Why, one of the worst projects that the streaming service has associated itself with thus far, alongside The Ranch. Like the YA adaptation, The End of the Fucking World has its origins in a cult object, the graphic novel of the same name from author Charles Forsman, and the material is similarly death-fixated without really having anything to do with death. We’ll have to wait until this weekend to see if Netflix’s latest show is worth eight 30-minute episodes or if its just another series trying to exploit complicated trends in teenaged life for a potential hit. All eight episodes of the series will be available on Netflix starting January 5th.

Here’s the trailer for The End of the Fucking World:

Here’s the official synopsis for The End of the Fucking World: