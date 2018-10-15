Exclusive: ‘The Equalizer 2’ Blu-ray Will Include 11 Deleted Scenes and “Retribution Mode”

0

Today, we’re pleased to debut the special features and release date for the upcoming Blu-ray of The Equalizer 2. For those that didn’t see Antoine Fuqua’s sequel, the film brings back Denzel Washington as former CIA agent Robert McCall, who goes on a mission of vengeance after one of his best friends is killed. It’s a brutal but fun movie, the kind of film I’d be fine getting every few years or so as long as Washington was in the lead role.

The Equalizer 2 hits digital on November 13th and arrives on 4K, Blu-ray Combo Pack, and DVD on December 11th. Per the press release, here’s a breakdown of some of the special features:

The digital & Blu-ray releases of THE EQUALIZER 2 are loaded with over an hour of action-packed bonus features, including “Retribution Mode,” deleted and extended scenes, The Equalizer 2 pop up trivia track and a behind-the-scenes featurette. “Retribution Mode,” the follow-up to The Equalizer’s “Vengeance Mode,” allows fans to watch the film with Denzel Washington and Antoine Fuqua as they take fans through the making of their favorite adrenaline-filled action scenes with exclusive in-depth and personal conversations. In the featurette “Denzel as McCall: Round Two,” Denzel Washington describes his return as Robert McCall and why this continued story was so important for him to tell. Four additional featurettes are also available on the digital, Blu-ray and DVD releases of THE EQUALIZER 2, including the two NBA promo shoots. This sequel packs more punches, explosions and bullets than the original, and in “Seconds Till Death: Action Breakdown,” the cast and crew dissect some of this film’s most intense and action-packed moments from rehearsals to production. It takes a certain kind of actor to play alongside Denzel Washington and in “Through Antoine’s Lens: The Cast,” Antoine and Denzel discuss why the returning cast are such an important part of this sequel’s success, as well as what it was like working with new cast and characters.

Here’s the list of special features for the Blu-ray and digital releases: