First Trailer for ‘The Equalizer 2’ Sends Denzel Washington Back into Action

0

After yesterday’s first look at images from The Equalizer 2, the first trailer is now available. Denzel Washington returns as Robert McCall, a retired agent turned hired gun, and director Antoine Fuqua is back as well for the duo’s first-ever sequel.

This trailer reveals the onscreen death of one of the characters from the first film, so if you’re trying to stay unspoiled I may suggest skipping it. But beyond that, this is pretty much a standard gritty action thriller. This film marks the first time Washington has ever made a sequel to one of his movies, and Equalizer looks very much to be akin to his own Taken-esque franchise with a sprinkle of Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan for good measure. Richard Wenk, who wrote The Equalizer as well as Jack Reacher: Never Go Back, returns to pen this follow-up as well, so there’s consistency all around.

While Fuqua may not be the most exciting filmmaker, this is the kind of movie that doesn’t get made too often these days. In some ways it feels like a throwback to the movie star-driven thrillers of the 90s like The Fugitive or The Firm, and there’s something comforting about that. Of course this is also a very R-rated affair, so instead of Tom Cruise yelling at people, you get Denzel Washington snapping necks and breaking limbs.

Check out the first Equalizer 2 trailer below. Also starring Melissa Leo, Bill Pullman, Pedro Pascal and Jonathan Scarfe, the film opens on July 20th.