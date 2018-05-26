It’s Official: ‘The Expanse’ Will Return for Season 4 at Amazon

0

The good news is official, folks! The top-notch space opera The Expanse will live to see another day on Amazon. The series is currently airing it’s third season on Syfy, where the series was cancelled earlier this month. Word of the Amazon deal broke just ten days after that cancellation, and less than a week later we have our confirmation.

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos made the announcement at the National Space Society’s International Space Development Conference in Los Angeles Friday night, where he was an honoree. The news dropped about an hour after a panel dedicated to The Expanse at the same event, which featured EP and showrunner Naren Shankar and stars Steven Strait, Cas Anvar, and Wes Chatham.

The Amazon boss made the big announcement during his Q&A, with The Expanse team in the audience. Anvar filmed the “I was talking to the cast half an hour ago, before the break for dinner started,” Bezos told the crowd (quotes via Deadline). “I was telling them that we are working hard at Amazon to save The Expanse but it wasn’t a done deal yet. During dinner, ten minutes ago, I just got word that The Expanse is saved.”

Alcon Entertainment Co-Founders and Co-CEOs Andrew Kosove and Broderick Johnson said in a press release: