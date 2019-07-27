‘The Expanse’ Cast on Season 4’s Tonal Shift and the Show’s Move to Amazon

0

While at this year’s San Diego Comic-Con last weekend, I got to sit down with the cast of The Expanse for a really fun interview. As many of you know, the show originally aired at Syfy for three seasons, but when the network cancelled the show, Jeff Bezos and Amazon stepped in and gave the show new life. In fact, earlier today, Amazon renewed The Expanse for a fifth season! As a huge fan of this fantastic show, I want to give a sincere thank you to everyone at Amazon for keeping The Rocinante flying for another season.

During the interview, Steven Strait, Cas Anvar, Dominique Tipper, Wes Chatham and Frankie Adams teased what fans can expect in season 4, what it was like making the show at Amazon, how they’ve rehearsed as a group on weekends since the first season, if they got a new set or soundstage in season 4, and more. In addition, I asked a few fun questions like who ruins the most takes, who always gets it in one, how they learn their lines, and more.

Check out what they had to say and make sure to tune catch up on the show before The Expanse season 4 begins streaming this December on Amazon Prime.

Steven Strait, Cas Anvar, Dominique Tipper, Wes Chatham and Frankie Adams:

What can they say about The Expanse season 4?

Was it any different making the show for Amazon?

Could a new viewer jump in with season 4?

Who ruins the most takes?

How they have rehearsed as a group on weekends since the first season.

Who always gets it in one take?

How many scripts for season 4 did they have before filming began?

How do they learn their lines?

Did they get a new soundstage or set in season 4?

Here’s the official synopsis about The Expanse season 4: