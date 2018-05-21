Amazon in Talks to Revive ‘The Expanse’ for Season 4

0

Good news, sci-fi fans! The Expanse might survive the great TV culling of 2018 after all. THR reports that Amazon Studios is in talks to pick up the series for what would be its fourth season. The news comes 10 days after Syfy announced they would not pick up the series again after the third season, which is currently airing.

Alcon Television Group, who proved and fully financed the series immediately began shopping The Expanse to other networks for revival and the fandom launched a vocal online campaign, including a petition for Amazon to renew the series. The petition quickly passed it’s goal of 100,000 signatures (and you can watch the count climbing toward a new goal of 150k right now). Even celebrity fans like Patton Oswald and George R.R. Martin joined the call for renewal.

The ensemble series stars Steven Strait, Shohreh Aghdashloo, Dominique Tipper, Cas Anvar, Wes Chatham and Frankie Adams. Set 200 years in the future, across a colonized galaxy rife with political conflict, The Expanse slowly weaves an intergalactic conspiracy and a framework of complex narratives with some of the best-looking space opera on TV. It’s consistently one of the most impressive, challenging, and all around best science fiction series on TV, so the talk of new life at Amazon is certainly welcome news for a lot of folks (including yours truly).