Stop What You’re Doing and Watch the Trailer for ‘The Fanatic’, Fred Durst’s Stalker-Thriller Starring John Travolta

Hot off the heels of the Cats trailer comes the latest film that has audiences around the world asking the question: “What in the actual fuck?” Quiver Distribution has released the first trailer for The Fanatic, an indie-thriller starring John Travolta and a wig he found behind a Los Feliz Arby’s as a stalker named Moose. Limp Bizkit frontman Fred Durst directed the film, his second feature-directing project. Watch the trailer, watch it again, then craft a letter to Leonardo DiCaprio letting him know his chances of a second Oscar in 2019 are done.
The gist of the story is this: Moose, a diehard fan of mega movie star Hunter Dunbar (Devon Sawa) is denied a chance to meet his hero at an autograph signing. Moose enlists the help of a paparazzi friend, Leah (Ana Golja), to locate Dunbar’s house. Things quickly take a turn for the torturous. At one point Travolta is rocking a hockey mask like Jason Voorhees enjoying a vacation. It’s great. It’s all just so great. It’s like a mix of Stephen King‘s Misery, 1996’s The Fan, and some bad acid you bought outside a strip mall. Extremely, extremely here for this movie.
Check out the trailer below. The Fanatic hits theaters and VOD on August 30.
Here is the official synopsis for The Fanatic:
Moose is a rabid movie fan who is obsessed with his favorite celebrity action hero, Hunter Dunbar. When he is cheated out of his opportunity to finally meet Hunter, Moose gets a little help from his friend Leah, a well-connected paparazzi photographer, who knows how to find celebrity homes. Moose turns to stalking to get the celebrity interaction he feels he deserves, and while harmless at first, Moose’s actions begin to take a dark turn as his obsession grows stronger. As the visits continue to escalate, Hunter Dunbar finds himself in increasing danger.