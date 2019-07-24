Stop What You’re Doing and Watch the Trailer for ‘The Fanatic’, Fred Durst’s Stalker-Thriller Starring John Travolta

0

Hot off the heels of the Cats trailer comes the latest film that has audiences around the world asking the question: “What in the actual fuck?” Quiver Distribution has released the first trailer for The Fanatic, an indie-thriller starring John Travolta and a wig he found behind a Los Feliz Arby’s as a stalker named Moose. Limp Bizkit frontman Fred Durst directed the film, his second feature-directing project. Watch the trailer, watch it again, then craft a letter to Leonardo DiCaprio letting him know his chances of a second Oscar in 2019 are done.

The gist of the story is this: Moose, a diehard fan of mega movie star Hunter Dunbar (Devon Sawa) is denied a chance to meet his hero at an autograph signing. Moose enlists the help of a paparazzi friend, Leah (Ana Golja), to locate Dunbar’s house. Things quickly take a turn for the torturous. At one point Travolta is rocking a hockey mask like Jason Voorhees enjoying a vacation. It’s great. It’s all just so great. It’s like a mix of Stephen King‘s Misery, 1996’s The Fan, and some bad acid you bought outside a strip mall. Extremely, extremely here for this movie.

Check out the trailer below. The Fanatic hits theaters and VOD on August 30.

Here is the official synopsis for The Fanatic: