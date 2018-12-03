Facebook Messenger

Click the button below and wait for a message from our Facebook bot in Messenger!
More Collider

‘The Favourite’ Dominates British Independent Film Awards with Record 10 Wins

by      December 3, 2018

0

the-favourite-british-independent-film-awards-winners-2018

The British Independent Film Awards took place over the weekend, and Yorgos Lanthimos’s pitch black comedy/drama The Favourite absolutely dominated the ceremony. It wasn’t even close, as The Favourite took home a record 10 awards in total including Best Picture, Director, Screenplay, Actress for Olivia Colman, and Supporting Actress for Rachel Weisz The other major winner of the night was the unique heist flick American Animals, for which Bart Layton won Debut Screenwriter and the film itself won Best Editing.

But yeah, The Favourite was, well, they heavy favorite from the organization, which celebrates British independent filmmaking. And this is unlikely to be the end of the road as far as the awards go for Lanthimos’ film, as it’s already a heavy Oscar contender in Best Picture, Actress, and Supporting Actress, and I could certainly see Lanthimos getting a Best Director nomination in addition to Oscar nods for Original Screenplay, Costume Design, Cinematography, Makeup & Hairstyling, and Production Design.

The big question with regards to The Favourite this Oscar season is concerning its two “supporting” performances from Weisz and Emma Stone. In truth, the film is a three-hander, but Fox Searchlight decided to push Colman in Best Actress while Weisz and Stone are competing in Supporting Actress. Colman is a genuine contender to win the lead trophy, and while both Weisz and Stone give tremendous performances, I may give Weisz the edge at this point—as evidenced by her BIFA win.

the-favourite-rachel-weisz

Image via Fox Searchlight

Check out the full list of 2018 British Independent Film Awards winners below.

The Special Jury Prize
Horace Ové, CBE

Best British Independent Film
The Favourite, Yorgos Lanthimos

Best Director 
Yorgos Lanthimos, The Favourite

Best Screenplay
Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara, The Favourite

Best Actress 
Olivia Colman, The Favourite

Best Supporting Actress
Rachel Weisz, The Favourite

Best Actor
Joe Cole, A Prayer Before Dawn

Best Supporting Actor
Alessandro Nivola, Disobedience 

Most Promising Newcomer
Jessie Buckley, Beast 

The Douglas Hickox Award (Best Debut Director)
Richard Billingham, Ray & Liz 

Debut Screenwriter
Bart Layton, American Animals

american-animals-evan-peters-barry-keoghan

Image via The Orchard

Breakthrough Producer
Jacqui Davies, Ray & Liz

The Discovery Award
Voyageuse, May Miles Thomas

Best Documentary
Evelyn, Orlando von Einsiedel and Joanna Natasegara

Best British Short Film 
The Big Day, Dawn Shadforth, Kellie Smith and Michelle Stein

Best International Independent Film 
Roma, Alfonso Cuarón, Nicolás Celis and Gabriela Rodriguez

Best Casting 
Dixie Chassay, The Favourite

Best Cinematography 
Robbie Ryan, The Favourite

Best Costume Design
Sandy Powell, The Favourite

Best Editing 
Nick Fenton, Julian Hart and Chris Gill, American Animals

Best Effects
Howard Jones, Early Man

Best Make Up & Hair Design
Nadia Stacey, The Favourite

Best Music 
Jonny Greenwood, You Were Never Really Here

Best Production Design
Fiona Crombie, The Favourite

Best Sound
Paul Davies, You Were Never Really Here

the-favourite-olivia-colman-rachel-weisz

Image via Fox Searchlight

 

Related Content
Previous Article
New Eye-Popping 'Captain Marvel' Poster Released Ahead of Second Trailer
Next Article
‘Friends’ Leaving Netflix on January 1st
Tags

Latest News

Close