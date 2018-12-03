‘The Favourite’ Dominates British Independent Film Awards with Record 10 Wins

0

The British Independent Film Awards took place over the weekend, and Yorgos Lanthimos’s pitch black comedy/drama The Favourite absolutely dominated the ceremony. It wasn’t even close, as The Favourite took home a record 10 awards in total including Best Picture, Director, Screenplay, Actress for Olivia Colman, and Supporting Actress for Rachel Weisz The other major winner of the night was the unique heist flick American Animals, for which Bart Layton won Debut Screenwriter and the film itself won Best Editing.

But yeah, The Favourite was, well, they heavy favorite from the organization, which celebrates British independent filmmaking. And this is unlikely to be the end of the road as far as the awards go for Lanthimos’ film, as it’s already a heavy Oscar contender in Best Picture, Actress, and Supporting Actress, and I could certainly see Lanthimos getting a Best Director nomination in addition to Oscar nods for Original Screenplay, Costume Design, Cinematography, Makeup & Hairstyling, and Production Design.

The big question with regards to The Favourite this Oscar season is concerning its two “supporting” performances from Weisz and Emma Stone. In truth, the film is a three-hander, but Fox Searchlight decided to push Colman in Best Actress while Weisz and Stone are competing in Supporting Actress. Colman is a genuine contender to win the lead trophy, and while both Weisz and Stone give tremendous performances, I may give Weisz the edge at this point—as evidenced by her BIFA win.

Check out the full list of 2018 British Independent Film Awards winners below.

The Special Jury Prize

Horace Ové, CBE

Best British Independent Film

The Favourite, Yorgos Lanthimos

Best Director

Yorgos Lanthimos, The Favourite

Best Screenplay

Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara, The Favourite

Best Actress

Olivia Colman, The Favourite

Best Supporting Actress

Rachel Weisz, The Favourite

Best Actor

Joe Cole, A Prayer Before Dawn

Best Supporting Actor

Alessandro Nivola, Disobedience

Most Promising Newcomer

Jessie Buckley, Beast

The Douglas Hickox Award (Best Debut Director)

Richard Billingham, Ray & Liz

Debut Screenwriter

Bart Layton, American Animals

Breakthrough Producer

Jacqui Davies, Ray & Liz

The Discovery Award

Voyageuse, May Miles Thomas

Best Documentary

Evelyn, Orlando von Einsiedel and Joanna Natasegara

Best British Short Film

The Big Day, Dawn Shadforth, Kellie Smith and Michelle Stein

Best International Independent Film

Roma, Alfonso Cuarón, Nicolás Celis and Gabriela Rodriguez

Best Casting

Dixie Chassay, The Favourite

Best Cinematography

Robbie Ryan, The Favourite

Best Costume Design

Sandy Powell, The Favourite

Best Editing

Nick Fenton, Julian Hart and Chris Gill, American Animals

Best Effects

Howard Jones, Early Man

Best Make Up & Hair Design

Nadia Stacey, The Favourite

Best Music

Jonny Greenwood, You Were Never Really Here

Best Production Design

Fiona Crombie, The Favourite

Best Sound

Paul Davies, You Were Never Really Here