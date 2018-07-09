‘The Favourite’ Trailer Serves Up Yorgos Lanthimos Madness in a Powdered Wig

0

Fox Searchlight has released the trailer for The Favourite, from Greek filmmaker/possible madman Yorgos Lanthimos. Boasting an assumedly astounding powdered wig budget, the film is top-lined by a killer trio of actresses: Olivia Colman plays Queen Anne during her 18th Century reign, while Emma Stone and Lanthimos-favorite Rachel Weisz portray a servant and an advisor, respectively, jockeying for the Queen’s favor as England wages war with France.

The official synopsis notes that “duck racing and pineapple eating are thriving.” Thriving.

Lanthimos’ work is what you would graciously call an acquired taste, but the trailer certainly displays all the touches we’ve come to expect from the auteur after 2015’s The Lobster and last year’s The Killing of a Sacred Deer, minus a mustachioed Colin Farrell or two. It’s filled with erratic, jarring images intercut with a bit of whimsy and string arrangements. At one point a naked man is pelted with fruit. It’s all very absurd and a little frightening and frankly, I am here for more of that sweet, sweet Lanthimos weirdness.

The Favourite also stars Nicholas Hoult, Joe Alwyn, and Mark Gatiss. Check out the The Favourite trailer below. Written by Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara, the film opens in theaters November 23.