‘The Fifth Element’ Returning to Theaters with 4K Restoration and a Sneak Peek at ‘Valerian’

This summer, director Luc Besson is returning to futuristic sci-fi with his upcoming Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets, and so far it looks delightfully insane. But before we get that film, it’s also going to be the 20th anniversary of his film The Fifth Element. To mark the anniversary of the delightfully bonkers sci-fi movie, Fathom Events is holding screenings for for two days only, on Sunday, May 14 and Wednesday, May 17 at 2:00 and 7:00 p.m. (local time) both days. The screenings will be the 4K restoration of the film, which will then be available to own on 4K Ultra HD on July 11th. Tickets for The Fifth Element can be purchased at Fathom Events.

Additionally, the theatrical presentation will include a “brand-new, exclusive look” at Valerian, which is a nice little bonus and a way to see how the two films compare. I also think this could be a pretty cool trend and a way for studios to capitalize on a director’s past work while promoting their upcoming film. For example, it would be super cool if 20th Century Fox re-released Alien in theaters before Alien: Covenant or if Blade Runner was screened prior to Blade Runner 2049.

Check out the original trailer for The Fifth Element below as well as the latest trailer for Valerian. Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets opens July 21st and stars Dane DeHaan, Cara Delevingne, Clive Owen, Rihanna, Ethan Hawke, John Goodman, Herbie Hancock, and Kris Wu.

