Over 35 Images Detail ‘The Flash’s 100th Episode Red Carpet Event

0

The CW mega-hit The Flash has thrilled audiences for 5 seasons so far, and soon the show will reach the impressive benchmark of 100 episodes. To commemorate the achievement, the cast had crew had a huge event and party, with the cast walking the red carpet, along with many members of the Arrowverse in attendance to support their sister show.

Series lead Grant Gustin (Barry Allen/The Flash) was first in line, with his beautiful leading lady Candice Patton (Iris West-Allen) by his side. Costars (and episode 100’s Director) Tom Cavanagh (Harrison Wells), Danielle Panabaker (Caitlin Snow/Killer Frost), Carlos Valdes (Cisco Ramon/Vibe), Hartley Sawyer (Ralph Dibny/Elongated Man), Danielle Nicolet (Cecile Horton), and Jessica Parker Kennedy (Nora West-Allen/XS) made the scene, with series regular (this season’s Big Bad) Chris Klein (Orlin Dwyer/Cicada) also in attendance. Unfortunately, Jesse L. Martin (Joe West) was absent, nursing a back injury. Castmates said he’s on the mend and will rejoin the show very soon.

A bevy of recurring guest stars were also there, including Bethany Brown (Janet Petty/Null), Aaron Douglas (Russell Glosson/Turtle), Michelle Harrison (Barry’s Mom Nora Allen), Riley Jade (Joanie Horton), Ryan Alexander McDonald (Neil Borman/Fallout), Britne Oldford (Shawna Baez/Peek-A-Boo), Chad Rook (Clyde Mardon/Weather Wizard), Patrick Sabongui (Captain Davis Singh), Kendrick Sampson (Dominic Lanse), Adam Stafford (Adam Sells/Geomancer), and Mark Sweatman (Norvock).

And if that’s not enough star power for ya, several cast members from Arrow, Legends of Tomorrow, and Supergirl also posed for photos (but sadly no Beebo!).

Episode 100 premieres on The CW December 4th, titled “What’s Past Is Prologue.” Here’s a synopsis of what we can expect:

“In the 100th episode, Barry and Team Flash come up with a plan to stop Cicada. However, the plan calls for Barry and Nora to travel back in time to gather some key necessities. Barry hesitates, concerned about his daughter seeing certain parts of his life. Meanwhile, Sherloque Wells takes his concerns about Nora to Iris, as Caitlin turns up a key asset in the fight against Cicada.”

Sounds very interesting, right? The event was a blast, and a great time was had by all. Check out the awesome pics below!

The Flash airs Tuesdays on The CW.