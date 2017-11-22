Everything You Need to Know About the “Crisis on Earth-X” CW Crossover

0

Let’s start with the basics: it’s that time of year when The Flash, Arrow, Supergirl, and Legends of Tomorrow all meet for a mega crossover. This year, Arrow is switching to Monday night after Supergirl to create a two-night, four-hour event that starts Monday, November 27th at 8 p.m., and continues through Tuesday, November 28th.

As you might expect, the scope of this year’s crossover is bigger than ever before. Last year, Supergirl wasn’t much of a part of it, which is one big change. But the other is that the story is playing out like a movie, where the name of the show doesn’t reflect the action that’s happening in that episode (for example: Barry and Iris’ wedding will technically take place on Supergirl).

In preparation for “Crisis on Earth-X,” The CW released 98 images (!) and a brand-new extended trailer this week. But before that, I was able to visit the sets of all four shows in Vancouver with a group of journalists, where got some crossover scoop from the casts. Below are more details of the event from the cast members, and a few interesting tidbits you’ll want to watch out for (like Heatwave’s interest in Killer Frost?)