‘The Flash': Extended “Attack on Gorilla City” Trailer Teases an Earth-2 Adventure

Even though The Flash is only in its third season, the grueling 22-episode broadcast schedule makes it feel like it’s been on much longer. As much as I love the show, it has started to feel a little bit like it’s in a rut, which means it’s a great time for it to take a field trip. Some of my favorite episodes of the series so far were when Team Flash travelled to Earth-2 in Season 2. It not only presented us with a very cool alt version of Central City, but it gave our characters the chance to explore a different environment (and in most cases, get to be their polar opposite as we met Earth-2 dopplegangers, which was delightful).

Last year at the TV Critics Association press tour, I spoke to Flash EP Andrew Kreisberg about whether or not we would see the return of Grodd in Season 2. At that time, he said that the show really wanted to take the time to give Grodd a good, two-episode arc in Gorilla City, which would likely happen in Season 3. And so here we are! The gang is traveling to save Wells 2.0 in the “Planet of the Apes” (as Julian insists). A new extended trailer teases more, check it out below:



Who is Grodd? Oh you know, just a giant, telepathic ape with rage issues as Cisco reminds us. He was amplified by Harrison Wells 1.0, who was actually Eobard Thawne, and Grodd has a lot of daddy issues related to this. So him capturing Wells 2.0 and imprisoning him is surely related. But the best part of the trailer is seeing Julian go complete Indian Jones for the journey, which should be great fun (I hope!)

Newly released images for the new episode also tease some scenes between Caitlin and Julian, who I have been rooting for as a couple since he came on the show (do they have a couple name yet?) Of course, someone should probably warn him about the fate of all of her other serious boyfriends …

The Flash airs Tuesday nights on The CW — though it is taking a break this week. It will be back for its Grodd-centric episodes on February 21st.