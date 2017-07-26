‘The Flash’ Cast on Season 4, Barry’s Return, and Killer Frost’s Future

Though Barry will come back from the Speed Force, it might not be the Barry audiences saw go into it. Grant Gustin talked a little about where his character is when we catch up with him in Season 4. “For Barry it hasn’t really been six months,” he explained. “In the Speed Force time is kind nonlinear, and I think this experience in the speed force has been different for him. We’ve seen him go into the Speed Force before, and had the Speed Force embody different people in his life ad kind of teach him the lesson he needs to learn at this point. But this time he sacrificed himself to stabilize it, so I think he’s been kind of on his own and he’s been experiencing his entire life from start to finish again and again and again. So I think when he comes out, he’s kind of had this awakening and understanding of things that he’s never had before, and he’s able to let go of a lot of things. But initially when we see him, he’s also kind of confused and jumbled and it’s been a lot, so he’s not really himself.” He went on to explain, “we’ll see the toll it took on him, initially, when he comes out. He’s kind of jumbled initially, after experiencing so many things in such a condensed amount of time over and over and over again. It takes a toll on your brain, you know? So it’s not really Barry when he first comes out and I got to have fun with that as an actor.”