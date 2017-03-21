‘The Flash’ Cast and EPs on Savitar, False Proposals, and Black Flash

0

Produced by The Paley Center for Media, the annual pop culture event PaleyFest is a series of panel sessions that connect the worldwide community of television fans with the casts and creators of their favorite TV shows. This year, one of the most in-demand presentations was the panel for Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl and Legends of Tomorrow, with cast members and producers for each.

Prior to the panel, Collider got some scoop on what’s to come, from, Grant Gustin (Barry Allen/The Flash), Candice Patton (Iris West) and executive producers Andrew Kreisberg and Aaron Helbing. During a series of interviews on the red carpet, they talked about whether Barry Allen has learned from his mistakes, the future of Barry and Iris’ relationship, dealing with the ominous prophecies, Savitar and the Black Flash, as well as Supergirl’s relationship problems. Be aware that there are some spoilers discussed.

Collider: Barry has had to face a lot of darkness this season, most of it by his own making. Is there a light at the end of that tunnel, when it comes to making all of his time-based mistakes?

GRANT GUSTIN: To be honest, I don’t really know. I haven’t read the last three episodes yet. Coming out of the musical, it’s easier for Barry to re-establish his optimism. I think he’s acknowledged to Iris that that first proposal did come from a place of fear, even though it was also coming from a place of true, deep love. The way he comes right back at it with, “That was from a place of fear, but I love you more than anything and this is what I want, so I’m going to make sure this doesn’t happen,” is all they have to lean on, for the rest of the season. That doesn’t necessarily mean they have an easy road, but they re-establish that this is true love and it’s all they have, right now, to get them through this. At least they have that.

AARON HELBING: I don’t know if there will ever be a light at the end of the tunnel. Losing his parents really set the course. He’s human, he’s flawed and he makes mistakes. That’s part of what happens when you’re a superhero and you have emotions. When you want to save everybody, you’re going to make mistakes. I think that’s the appeal, at least for me personally, in having a character that is very flawed, and makes really bad choices sometimes and really good choices. Just because he has superpowers doesn’t mean he’s not human.

ANDREW KREISBERG: We always say that this show is The Flash Begins. That should be the title. When you meet Barry Allen in the pilot, he’s not The Flash yet. Even when he gets his powers, he’s not The Flash yet. He’s not The Flash of the comic books that can do everything. This series is about the learning process. The first year was about the fun of being a superhero. This year is really about the perils of being a superhero. So, there’s definitely a light at the end of the tunnel because we wouldn’t be heading towards The Flash, if he wasn’t going to learn from this. The musical is a lot of fun, and we have a hilarious episode coming up, in Episode 21, which we’re really excited about and it’s a lot of fun.