‘IT’ Director Andy Muschietti Reportedly in Talks to Helm ‘The Flash’ Movie

Whelp, yet another sharp turn on the road to getting The Fastest Man Alive to his own standalone movie. THR is reporting that IT director Andy Muschietti is in talks to direct The Flash movie for Warner Bros. with Ezra Miller reprising the speedy role. Christina Hodson, the in-demand screenwriter who reinvigorated the Transformers franchise with Bumblebee and penned the Birds of Prey script, is also reportedly being eyed to write The Flash.

Warner Bros. has been having all kinds of troubles getting The Flash off the ground for years now. John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein, the filmmaking duo behind Game Night who also co-wrote Spider-Man: Homecoming for Marvel, were at one point slated to write and direct The Flash but are reportedly no longer involved at all. The last bit of news we heard about the project was a bizarre one, as Miller himself—angling for a “darker” approach to the material—opted to write a draft himself alongside longtime comic book scribe Grant Morrison. WB apparently passed on that script, and the decision to reach out to Hodson suggests the idea for a darker tone isn’t in the cards, as well.

On the other hand, Muschietti does come from the world of horror. The director made his feature debut in 2013 with Mama before tackling the Stephen King adaptation, IT, which went on to become the highest grossing R-rated horror movie of all time. The sequel, IT: Chapter Two, is set to arrive in theaters on September 6, 2019.

The report stressed that while the studio definitely has Muschietti and Hodson in their sights, official offers have not yet been made.