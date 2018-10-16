Movie Talk: ‘The Flash’ Movie Production Pushed, Now Eyeing a 2021 Release

On today’s episode of Collider Movie Talk, Perri Nemiroff, Jeff Sneider, and Haleigh Foutch discuss the following:
- Variety reports that Idris Elba is in final talks to star in the feature film adaptation of the Broadway musical Cats.
- Variety reports that The Flash standalone film is pushing its production start date to late-2019 which means the film would come out sometime in 2021.
- Fox Searchlight announced that they will be submitting Olivia Colman as a Best Actress for the Oscars for her work in The Favourite.
- Deadline reports that Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson will be reprising their roles as the Warrens in Annabelle 3.
- Sony Pictures released a first Miss Bala trailer starring Gina Rodriguez goes to war with a Mexican cartel. Catherine Hardwick is directing this remake.