Movie Talk: ‘The Flash’ Movie Production Pushed, Now Eyeing a 2021 Release

by      October 16, 2018

0

On today’s episode of Collider Movie Talk, Perri Nemiroff, Jeff Sneider, and Haleigh Foutch discuss the following:

  • Variety reports that Idris Elba is in final talks to star in the feature film adaptation of the Broadway musical Cats.
  • Variety reports that The Flash standalone film is pushing its production start date to late-2019 which means the film would come out sometime in 2021.
  • Fox Searchlight announced that they will be submitting Olivia Colman as a Best Actress for the Oscars for her work in The Favourite.
  • Deadline reports that Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson will be reprising their roles as the Warrens in Annabelle 3.
  • Sony Pictures released a first Miss Bala trailer starring Gina Rodriguez goes to war with a Mexican cartel. Catherine Hardwick is directing this remake.
the-conjuring-2-patrick-wilson-vera-farmiga

Image via Warner Bros.

