‘The Flash’ Movie Production Pushed Back, Now Eyeing a 2021 Release Date

Warner Bros. has hit yet another jumble on the road to creating their DC Extended Universe. Variety reports that The Flash standalone film—which was tentatively set to start filming in March—is now eyeing a late-2019 production date, which would place DC’s speediest hero in theaters sometime in 2021.

The issue seems to simply be one of bad timing. WB and J.K. Rowling have insisted the world needs five installments of the Fantastic Beasts franchise, a Harry Potter spin-off that features Flash star Ezra Miller—who explicitly insisted we call him “Sweet Bitch”, you’re welcome, Ezra—in a prominent role. Production on the third Fantastic Beasts film is set to kick off in July, a due date that Warner Bros. doesn’t think it could beat with the current draft of a Flash script. Original Flash director Rick Famuyiwa (Dope) exited the project in 2016, but his replacements, Spider-Man: Homecoming writers John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein, are presumedly still on-board.

It’s not the biggest deal in the world, but it is just yet another classic day in the DCEU, which seems to go through ups and downs on the daily. The studio has two highly promising projects on the docket in James Wan‘s Aquaman and the cheery-looking Shazam!, not to mention the Chris Pine‘s Track Pants-a-palooza known as Wonder Woman 84 in November 2019. But this same studio is currently developing two Joker movies, one of which is forcing extras to pee out the side of locked subway cars and the other, even more obscene, stars Jared Leto.

What do you think? Will an Ezra Miller led Flash movie be worth the wait? Let us know down in those comments.

