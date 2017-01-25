‘The Flash’ Movie Getting Rewrite from ‘King Arthur’ Scribe

0

Oh, Flash, you poor poor speedster. The long-planned solo movie for Ezra Miller‘s Justice Leaguer has faced a rocky path to production since it was announced back in 2014. In the midst of Warner Bros. and DC Films redirection for the DC Extended Universe, The Flash has lost two filmmakers — Abraham Lincoln Vampire Hunter scribe Seth Grahame-Smith and Dope helmer Rick Famuyiwa — and now the studio has recruited Joby Harold to rewrite the script.

Per Variety, Harold will do a “page one rewrite” of the script while the studio is on the hunt for a new director with an aim to “take script in a different direction”. Grahame-Smith and Famuyiwa both penned versions of the screenplay while they were attached.

There’s honestly no way to tell if this is good or bad news. Harold has a slim resume to date his biggest projects being two upcoming tentpoles — Warner Bros’ King Arthur and Lionsgate’s Robin Hood: Origins. He also previously wrote and directed the 2007 thriller Awake and executive produced Edge of Tomorrow.

However, the move does seem to fly in the face of the studio’s position as home for filmmaker-driven movies. It’s not necessarily a bad thing for a studio to guide the path of their franchise (Marvel being the most obvious parallel example), but hiring someone to rewrite the screenplay based on the drafts of two departed filmmakers doesn’t scream “filmmaker-driven”. It will certainly be interesting to see which director signs on next and whether they make a pass at the new script. That said, if a project isn’t working, sometimes a fresh start is just what you need.