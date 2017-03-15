‘The Flash’ / ‘Supergirl’ Musical Episode Teased in a New Trailer and Images

0

With the arrival of Supergirl on The CW, the title hero has many more opportunities for episode crossovers with the rest of the “Arrowverse.” And thanks to the fantastic on-screen chemistry between Melissa Benoist and Grant Gustin, these opportunities are best served when Supergirl meets up with The Flash. This upcoming crossover, however, has an extra special twist to it: It’s a musical episode.

Titled “Duet”, next week’s unique hour will see former Glee star Darren Criss arrive as the Villain of the Week, the Music Meister. Glee alumni themselves, Benoist and Gustin will find their alter egos without their powers when they’re thrust into a musical world where they must follow the singing/dancing script to stay alive. Fellow The Flash stars Candice Patton, Carlos Valdes, and Jesse L. Martin will join them, along with DC’s Legends of Tomorrow‘s Victor Garber, all of whom you can glimpse in the episode’s new trailer.

Check out the new trailer for “Duet” below, followed by some newly revealed images from the very special episode:

During the TCA session earlier this year, The Flash and Supergirl executive producer Andrew Kreisberg had this to say about the musical special:

“What I love about it, like with what Joss Whedon would do with ‘Hush’ or ‘The Body,’ where he would have these very special episodes but they were still intrinsic to the storytelling that was going on, is when we get to the musical episode both Barry and Kara will find themselves at pivotal crossroads on their respective series, and the experience of going through the musical will have a great impact on the series moving forward.”

And if it’s the music you’re into, you should know that La La Land songwriters Benj Pasek and Justin Paul have penned the presumed love balled “Runnin’ Home to You” for Gustin. Crazy Ex-Girlfriend‘s Rachel Bloom and Tom Root also turned in their effort “Superfriends.” We’ll see how it all plays out next week, but in the meantime, let us know your thoughts on The Flash musical episode!