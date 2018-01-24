‘The Flash’: Who Is the Mystery Girl?

0

Once might have just been a fluke, but this is now twice that The Flash has teased a “mystery girl” who seems to know Barry and Team Flash pretty well (while they don’t recognize her). A conspiracy forms! Back in the Supergirl portion of “Crisis on Earth-X,” we first met a waitress (played by Jessica Parker Kennedy) who was not only really excited for a wedding of two people she wasn’t expected to know, but reminded Barry to be sure to say “I do.” Notably, thanks to Felicity’s interruption of Barry and Iris’ second wedding, the Flash duo did not seem to make that particular vow, leading to a theory that this mystery girl is from the future — and possibly Barry and Iris’ daughter.

While that might all have been chalked up to some crossover craziness, the mystery girl made a second appearance in “The Elongated Man Rises,” where she happily picked up a Jitters tab for Ralph and Cisco. Again, she was super smart and awkward and seemed like she knew the two, though they didn’t recognize her. Most tellingly, she then went over and started writing down some symbols in a journal.

If those symbols look familiar, we’ve seen them a few times before on the show. First, when Barry was freed from Speed Force prison and still pretty crazy at the start of Season 4 he was writing those symbols everywhere. (Remember “this house is bitchin’?”) We’ve also seen them appear on The Thinker’s face (before he swapped bodies), which could mean they didn’t originate with the Speed Force, but are in fact a way to defeat DeVoe.

Which brings us back to the question of: who is the girl? As mentioned, the most prevalent theory is that she is Barry and Iris’ daughter or granddaughter who has sped to the past to help free Barry from Iron Heights and clear his name. The one calculation DeVoe may not have been able to make is one of Barry’s progeny coming back to save him … unless that is also part of DeVoe’s masterplan, and the whole Allen family through the ages is being caught up in his web. After all, if she is Barry’s daughter, she likely inherited his desire to tinker with the timeline as often as possible, like going back and changing the past. But you do you, Allens!

In the comics, Barry and Iris have twins named Dawn and Don, who both inherited a fraction of their father’s speedy abilities. While The Flash likes to pay homage to comic characters and plotines, it never feels beholden to interpret them exactly as they are written, so who knows that (1) if this is Dawn (2) her powers are the same as in the comics. She could have full speed abilities, or even some meta power we don’t yet know of.

There’s also a chance that she might not be Barry and Iris’ daughter at all — she could be another member of Team Flash’s daughter, or someone who becomes close to the team somewhere else in time. Either way, it seems like she’s definitely a friend and not a foe, and her knowledge of this symbol language seems like an important connecting pattern running in the background of this season. Who knows when we’ll see her again, but given her second appearance now, it seems like she will be playing a key role in Team Flash’s future.

