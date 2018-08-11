‘The Flash’ Season 5 Poster Reveals Barry’s New Speedster Suit

0

The Flash ‘s twisty, turny, daughter-revealing season 4 finale left a lot of issues for the CW’s fastest-running series to fix—you can read them all right here, courtesy of our own Allison Keene—but now, officially, a cool new costume for Barry Allen is not one of them. The network released a new poster for the series’ fifth season, and Grant Gustin is sporting a brand new Speedster suit straight out of the comics.

It’s a cool look! Until now, the CW’s ever-expanding roster of Speedsters—Barry, Eobard Thawne, and very briefly-tenured Legend of Tomorrow Wally West (Keiynan Lonsdale), mostly—have opted for a sort of leather-and-hood combo that makes much more sense on Arrow; like they were cool with using the Speed Force to run at speeds un-seeable to the human eye but also wouldn’t be opposed to attending a Nine Inch Nails concert afterward. This is more streamlined and natural-looking, with a material that looks both less strange in context and in-line with a clean, old-school, Silver Age sensibility.

It’s unfortunate, though, that the reveal comes in the middle of some incredibly un-chill controversy. An unofficial photo from a Flash costume fitting made its way on to the internet, prompting Gustin to fire back on social media at bouts of body-shaming and criticism that made its way to the star:

“So here’s the thing about this bullshit photo leak. It’s a cool suit. That’s a terrible photo that I was unaware was being taken, much less being posted. Some things need work and they will be worked on. We’ll get there, As far as the body shaming. That’s what pisses me off. Not even just for my sake. I’ve had 20+ years of kids and adults telling me or my parents I was too thin. I’ve had my own journey of accepting it. But there’s a double standard where it’s ok to talk shit about a dudes body.”

Horrible people ruining cool comic book things: It’s an internet tradition!

Check out the poster below, plus a behind-the-scenes look at the costume that Gustin posted to his Instagram. Season 5 of The Flash premieres on The CW on October 9, and will run for 22 episodes.