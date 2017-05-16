‘The Flash’ Recap: “Infantino Street” — Now What?

0

Most of The Flash Season 3 has revolved around Team Flash’s quest to keep Savitar from killing Iris. That fateful night arrived on the penultimate episode, “Infantino Street.” Would they be able to find a way to keep Iris safe?

Over the last few episodes, the truth about Savitar’s creation and identity were revealed which provided parameters that should have helped save Iris’ life. For the first time, Team Flash had an understanding of how Savitar had been able to stay ahead of them and should have been able to protect Iris from him. As a backup, they had the Speed Force bazooka to capture Savitar. The plan was good, until it wasn’t.

With 24 hours left before the face-off, the team needed a power source for the bazooka, which was in ARGUS’s possession. Unfortunately, Lyla wasn’t ready to trust Barry with the technology, even if it would save Iris’ life. A little harsh from the director, but also understandable. I wonder what Diggle would have thought about that?

Her lack of cooperation provided the basis for the best part of the hour, though. Barry needed a thief and he knew the perfect person for the job– Leonard “Captain Cold” Snart (Wentworth Miller). Barry just had to mess with time travel again, though, by temporarily pulling Snart out of the timeline back in 1892.

The interactions between Barry and Snart were honest, funny and some of the best of the season. How far was Barry willing to go to save Iris? Was he willing to go against his moral code? Kill someone? The Barry-Snart team-up worked well because they complemented each other’s personality and knowledge needed to get the job done.

In the end, Barry’s unwillingness to leave Snart behind was what allowed him to leave with the power source. While Lyla should have just given it to Barry to begin with, especially since she let him leave with it after the break-in, her initial rejection was worth it for the Barry-Snart stuff.

Separate from the bazooka plan, Iris was taken to Earth-2 in an attempt to prevent Savitar from getting her in the first place. Barry didn’t know where she was located, so neither should Savitar. Problem solved, right? Wrong.

HR and his big mouth gave up Iris’ location when Savitar Barry impersonated Barry returning with the power source. Big fail for HR, of course, but it also was an irritating choice by the writers. Whether it was Savitar Barry or Barry, it didn’t matter. Either way, Savitar Barry would have found out her location when HR spoke up. It would have worked better if he messed up by mentioning Iris’ location to the real Barry, instead it felt like a contrived story point to ensure Iris wasn’t saved.

Is the lesson that Iris’ death was foretold and that there wasn’t anything that could be done to save her? Barry messed with the timeline and his punishment was the loss of the love of his life? Everything has worked against saving Iris, while fate was on Savitar’s side.

With the power source acquired, the back-up plan of the Speed Force bazooka should have prevented Iris’ death, but once again the plan was foiled. Savitar was able to use the Philosopher’s Stone to counteract the bazooka’s effects. Not even Snart’s advice to “throw away the plan” worked this time.

Savitar killed Iris while Barry and her father watched.

Once again, Barry’s witnessed tragedy. Will he be able to endure this one? Will he follow the foreseen future or do better and be better with that knowledge? Most likely, Barry will once again mess with the timeline to save Iris’ life. He knows how Iris dies now, so he could theoretically change the outcome. He could find the Philosopher’s Stone before Savitar gets it. Or maybe send Wally back to that night to save Iris.

While Iris’ death was sad, given how The Flash has handled this storyline, her death didn’t have quite the emotional impact it might have had if it felt permanent. With one episode left, the Savitar storyline needs to resolved, so the series can reset for next season. And, hopefully with Iris alive.

Rating: ★★★★ Very good

Miscellanea:

— Team Flash is working on saving Iris, but Barry and Iris are hanging out in bed? Odd choice.

— Barry: “Is this because of Baby Sarah?” Really? Though, the callback to Barry’s disastrous Flashpoint adventure was timely, though it didn’t prevent him from going back to get Captain Cold.

— Lyla: “I’m sorry, Barry. I can’t help you this time. You’ll have to find another way.”

— Savitar Barry: “If she doesn’t die, I’m never born.”

— Why did Killer Frost try to get Savitar Barry to remember Barry’s good times?

— Savitar Barry’s disconnection with Barry and Iris makes a little more sense with explanation that he was created to be thrown away by Barry. He has Barry’s memories, but there’s no emotional connection to them.

— Savitar Barry: “No speed gun can stop a god.”

— Snart: “Don’t matter. There are only four rules you need to remember. Make the plan, execute the plan, expect the plan to go off the rails… throw away the plan. Follow my lead and you’ll be fine.”

— Transmogrifier from HR’s earth was pretty cool technology. Wonder if it will be added to Team Flash’s technology.

— Joe and Iris’s moment on Earth-2 was touching and even a bit funny. A nice break from the overall tension of the hour. Plus, Joe sang!

— Iris gives Joe the ring… After all the trouble her ringless status caused, we have another explanation of why.

— Grodd. Cheetah. Cupid. Will we see the Suicide Squad again?

— Barry: “I can’t believe ARGUS turned King Shark turned into a guard dog.”

— Snart: “It reminds me of Jaws. They didn’t show the shark because they couldn’t afford to make it look good.”

— Snart: “Sometimes you have to make a tough call, Barry.”

— Snart: “If Cisco saves my life, tell him I’ll put in a good word with my sister.” (With Frequency’s cancellation, Peyton List is now available for a return!)

— After all that, Lyla let’s Barry take the power source because he was a good guy and saved Snart? What kind of crazy is that?!?

— Snart: “Your goodness is your strength.” — How will this play into the finale and how they ultimately save Iris?

— Why was it important for Cisco to fight Killer Frost at the same time as Iris was killed?

— The Philosopher’s Stone. Sigh. Though, is it the key to undoing Iris’ death?

— Iris’ wedding vows message was everything.