Movie Talk: ‘The Flash’ – Robert Zemeckis and Matthew Vaughn Eyed to Direct

On this episode of Collider Movie Talk (Wednesday, May 17th, 2017) John Campea, Jon Schnepp, Mark Ellis, Kristian Harloff, Ashley Mova and Wendy Lee discuss the following:
- Robert Zemeckis, Matthew Vaughn and Sam Raimi frontrunners to helm The Flash
- Zac Effron to play Ted Bundy in Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile
- First trailer released for Battle of the Sexes starring Emma Stone and Steve Carrell
- Power Rangers’ Ludi Lin joins Aquaman
- The Predator set photo reveals Predators on a tank
- Hackers holding Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean 5 for ransom
