Movie Talk: ‘The Flash’ – Robert Zemeckis and Matthew Vaughn Eyed to Direct

On this episode of Collider Movie Talk (Wednesday, May 17th, 2017) John Campea, Jon Schnepp, Mark Ellis, Kristian Harloff, Ashley Mova and Wendy Lee discuss the following:

Robert Zemeckis, Matthew Vaughn and Sam Raimi frontrunners to helm The Flash

Zac Effron to play Ted Bundy in Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile

First trailer released for Battle of the Sexes starring Emma Stone and Steve Carrell

Power Rangers’ Ludi Lin joins Aquaman

The Predator set photo reveals Predators on a tank

Hackers holding Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean 5 for ransom

Mail Bag