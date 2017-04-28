Movie Talk: Robert Zemeckis Rumored to Be Considered for ‘The Flash’

-
On this episode of Collider Movie Talk (Friday, April 28th, 2017) Dennis Tzeng, Mark Ellis, John Rocha, Perri Nemiroff, and Wendy Lee discuss the following:
- Rumor: Robert Zemeckis up for directing The Flash
- Marvel wants Sylvester Stallone for movies beyond Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
- Kevin Hart to star in The Great Outdoors remake for Universal
- James Cromwell reveals Jurassic World 2/Jurassic Park Connection
- Dwayne Johnson wants Patty Jenkins to direct Jungle Cruise
- Ridley Scott says new Blade Runner 2049 trailer will debut with Alien: Covenant
- Joe Johnston to direct Narnia revival The Silver Chair
- Mail Bag