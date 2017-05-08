‘The Flash’ Sizzle Reel Teases the Fallout From that Savitar Reveal

0

(Please be aware there will are spoilers through the most recent episode of The Flash)

How you feeling about The Flash‘s big Savitar reveal? Last week, Allison outlined why she was disappointed with the turn, which revealed that Savitar was, in fact, a future version of Barry Allen (Grant Gustin), driven mad by the speed force who traveled back in time to torment our young hero. But why? The CW has released a new Season 3 sizzle reel, teasing the fallout from the reveal, as well as some familiar faces you can expect to see in Barry’s quest to bring down his evil future self.

Speaking with EW, executive producer Andrew Kreisberg also teased how his cast of characters is going to react to the “horror and sadness” of seeing their dear friend turned into a villain (though it seems like something they should be used to at this point, to be honest). “Those scenes that are coming up over the next few episodes, as everyone gets a real glimpse of this person, it’s this mixture of both horror and sadness,” Kreisberg said. “His visage is obviously very upsetting — seeing the scar and the milky white eye, but also seeing the person that you love be so twisted. Barry Allen, who probably has the gentlest soul of all of the characters in the Arrowverse, to just see how far he could fall, he’s both terrifying, but it’s also heartbreaking.”

