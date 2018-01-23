Exclusive ‘The Flash’ Clip Shows Barry Adjusting to Prison Life with the WWE’s Bill Goldberg

0

In The Flash‘s midseason return, “The Trial of the Flash,” Barry faced off in court against DeVoe’s machinations that pinned him as the mastermind’s murderer. Somehow, it all was convincing enough to send Barry to the clink, where he ended up in the same cell his father had. It’s not easy to be an Allen when it comes to the criminal justice system! But as Team Flash continues to work on clearing Barry’s name, Barry does have to deal with the reality of prison life while hiding his identity.

In our exclusive clip for the Season 4 episode “The Elongated Knight Rises” (which will see the other heroes of Team Flash stepping up to fill the void that Barry has left), we also see Barry being confronted with some of his foes from the past, as well as an intimidating prison gang (which includes former WWE star Bill Goldberg as Big Sir!) Without his powers, Barry is a pretty-boy cop in the prison yard … and that seems like a very dangerous position to be in. Still better than Speed Force prison? We shall see. Check it out below:

Here’s the full synopsis for tonight’s “The Elongated Knight Rises”; The Flash airs Tuesday nights on The CW.