‘The Flash’: Barry’s on Lockdown, So Another Hero Rises in a New Trailer

So how are we feeling about The Flash in its 2018 return, folks? After being outthunk by The Thinker–who pulled off some Get Out-level body-switching by the midseason finale–Barry Allen (Grant Gustin) found himself wanted for murder. Then, as the midseason premiere just showed us (spoilers ahead), Barry not only refused to run from the frame-up, but he also found himself tried and convicted of murder. Yep, our title hero is going to spend the rest of his life in the slammer, just like dear old dad.

Except, obviously, he’s not. Just how long The Flash will remain in Iron Heights remains to be seen, but the next episode “The Elongated Knight Rises” strongly suggests he’ll be sitting on his not-so-well-appointed cot for at least the next hour. A new trailer for the upcoming episode is available to check out now. As the title might have given away, with The Flash locked up in jail, someone else will have to take over superhero duties for the time being. That duty falls to Ralph Dibny (Hartley Sawyer), a.k.a. The Elongated Man.

Check out the trailer for “The Elongated Knight Rises” below:

Dibny’s character has been all over the place since his introduction. Sometimes he’s a grifter and a womanizer, other times he’s holding the moral high ground against his fellow crime-fighters in their darkest moments. He’s often goofy, occasionally heroic, and pretty much the definition of bumbling whenever he’s on screen. So the question we have now is, why is the title hero taking a backseat to other super-suits in his own show? Your guess is as good as mine…

