‘The Flash’: Images and Trailers for “Mixed Signals” Show Off the New Suit

At last, The Flash feels like it’s back in the swing of things. Though the premiere might have felt a little wonky at times, “Mixed Signals” (which I was able to preview last week) is a return to form for the series. Some of the fun feels a little forced to start, but there are some genuinely fantastic visual and narrative sequences that are back to Season 1 standards. The CW has released two new trailers for the upcoming episode, along with images that show off Cisco’s new suit for Barry that is chock-full of tech. That’s not always a good thing, though, as Barry soon discovers …
Unfortunately, the show still doesn’t know what to do with Wally, who is apparently so bored that he has flat-ironed his hair. I mean seriously. Seriously.
The new suit though is really looking great, and I also love that the show has given Iris much more to do this year. She even gets in on the action sequences! Check out the new trailers below:
It feels good, right? Like the heart and humor are back? The Flash shouldn’t be a dark and dour show — it doesn’t suit it. And while it’s surely hard to come up with compelling narratives that work for 22 episodes a season, we’ve seen other series break up the arcs a little bit with mini-bosses. The Flash seems to be incorporating The Thinker like that in a way, as a manipulator of metas. We’ll find out more soon!
In the meantime, here’s the official synopsis for the episode, along with new images. The Flash airs Tuesday nights on The CW.
BARRY AND IRIS GO TO COUPLES THERAPY — Barry (Grant Gustin) has his hands full when he takes on a dangerous meta (guest star Dominic Burgess) who can control technology, while also confronting an obstacle in his personal life: the ramifications of abandoning Iris (Candice Patton) for six months to balance the Speed Force. Meanwhile, Gypsy (guest star Jessica Camacho) breaches in for a hot date with Cisco (Carlos Valdes), but she gets annoyed when his work keeps them apart. Alexandra La Roche directed the episode written by Jonathan Butler & Gabriel Garza (#402).