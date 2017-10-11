‘The Flash’: Images and Trailers for “Mixed Signals” Show Off the New Suit

0

At last, The Flash feels like it’s back in the swing of things. Though the premiere might have felt a little wonky at times, “Mixed Signals” (which I was able to preview last week) is a return to form for the series. Some of the fun feels a little forced to start, but there are some genuinely fantastic visual and narrative sequences that are back to Season 1 standards. The CW has released two new trailers for the upcoming episode, along with images that show off Cisco’s new suit for Barry that is chock-full of tech. That’s not always a good thing, though, as Barry soon discovers …

Unfortunately, the show still doesn’t know what to do with Wally, who is apparently so bored that he has flat-ironed his hair. I mean seriously. Seriously.

The new suit though is really looking great, and I also love that the show has given Iris much more to do this year. She even gets in on the action sequences! Check out the new trailers below:





It feels good, right? Like the heart and humor are back? The Flash shouldn’t be a dark and dour show — it doesn’t suit it. And while it’s surely hard to come up with compelling narratives that work for 22 episodes a season, we’ve seen other series break up the arcs a little bit with mini-bosses. The Flash seems to be incorporating The Thinker like that in a way, as a manipulator of metas. We’ll find out more soon!

In the meantime, here’s the official synopsis for the episode, along with new images. The Flash airs Tuesday nights on The CW.