‘The Flash’: Exclusive “Therefore She Is” Clip Shows Gypsy and Cisco at Odds

As The Flash is getting close to the end of its season, the team is looking to get help from every ally they can in their fight against DeVoe (Neil Sandilands) as he enters his endgame. In “Therefore She Is,” Gypsy (Jessica Camacho) is on-hand to assist the S.T.A.R. labs crew in trying to predict what DeVoe is going to do next. But just because Gypsy is helping out doesn’t mean that things are going great between her and boyfriend Cisco (Carlos Valdes). In our exclusive clip below, the two have a frosty confrontation after a plan to trap DeVoe fails — but it seems like Cisco is a little lost on what Gypsy is mad at him about (and he also lets that job opportunity about being a breacher slip … whoops!)

Here’s the official synopsis for “Therefore She Is”; The Flash airs Tuesday nights on the CW.