‘The Flash’: Harrison Wells 2.0 Returns in the Trailer for “Luck Be a Lady”

0

I cannot tell you how relieved I was to see The Flash embracing more of its lighter, Season 1 sensibilities in “Mixed Signals,” and it looks like that is not going to just be a one-off. The promo for “Luck Be a Lady” shows Team Flash still having fun fighting their Metas of the Week. And while Barry essentially slipping on a banana peel (and those sound effects!) to start things off might be a little much, gosh darn it if it doesn’t bring some joy to my heart.

The most important revelation from this trailer (which is all we have to go on at the moment, since images for the new episode haven’t yet been released) is the return of Harry Wells (Tom Cavanagh), a.k.a. Harrison Wells 2.0, a.k.a. Harrison Wells from Earth-2, father of Jesse, and friend of Team Flash. Having a Wells back on the team will be a very good thing, and work to restore the dynamic that “Mixed Signals” helped build back up. Joe is essentially the STAR Labs Dad, but Cisco and Caitlin always looked to Wells 1.0 as a mentor, which is something hopefully Wells 2.0 can also provide (plus though everything has been super positive lately, some of his surly attitude would not be out of place).

Check out the promo for next week’s episode below:

Here’s the official synopsis for the upcoming episode: