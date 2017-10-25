New ‘The Flash’ Images Introduce Danny Trejo’s Breacher

The Flash is at its best when it gets back to its roots: Metas of the Week, a fun-loving attitude, and a collaborative STAR labs team. But this is The CW, so we have to have our regular dose of relationship drama, too. Sometimes the balance is off with this, like how the show wanted us to believe for the entire second half of Season 3 that it was really going to kill Iris off (puh-leeze). But other times it can be pretty cute. When it comes to Cisco and Gypsy, it’s usually the latter, and helping that along this week is the advent of Gypsy’s dad, Breacher, played by Danny Trejo.
Basically, Breacher doesn’t like Cisco and starts hunting him, which honestly, sounds hilarious. I’m all for it. This is the kind of family-based relationship drama we need, and something we couldn’t really ever get with Iris and Barry because, er, they share the same dad. So …
In the new images for the upcoming episode, “Elongated Journey into Night,” we also get our first glimpse of the Elongated Man, the Meta of the Week. It’s also worth noting that this episode is being directed by Tom Cavanagh, a.k.a. Harrison Wells.
Check out the official episode synopsis below, along with the rest of the new images; The Flash airs Tuesday nights on The CW.
TOM CAVANAGH DIRECTS; DANNY TREJO GUEST STARS AS BREACHER — Cisco (Carlos Valdes) is shocked when Gypsy’s (guest star Jessica Camacho) father, Breacher (guest star Danny Trejo), shows up on Earth-1. Breacher takes an immediate disliking to Cisco and decides to hunt him. Meanwhile, Barry (Grant Gustin) runs into his old nemesis, Ralph Dibny (guest star Hartley Sawyer). Tom Cavanagh directed the episode written by Sterling Gates & Thomas Pound