New ‘The Flash’ Images Introduce Danny Trejo’s Breacher

The Flash is at its best when it gets back to its roots: Metas of the Week, a fun-loving attitude, and a collaborative STAR labs team. But this is The CW, so we have to have our regular dose of relationship drama, too. Sometimes the balance is off with this, like how the show wanted us to believe for the entire second half of Season 3 that it was really going to kill Iris off (puh-leeze). But other times it can be pretty cute. When it comes to Cisco and Gypsy, it’s usually the latter, and helping that along this week is the advent of Gypsy’s dad, Breacher, played by Danny Trejo.

Basically, Breacher doesn’t like Cisco and starts hunting him, which honestly, sounds hilarious. I’m all for it. This is the kind of family-based relationship drama we need, and something we couldn’t really ever get with Iris and Barry because, er, they share the same dad. So …

In the new images for the upcoming episode, “Elongated Journey into Night,” we also get our first glimpse of the Elongated Man, the Meta of the Week. It’s also worth noting that this episode is being directed by Tom Cavanagh, a.k.a. Harrison Wells.

