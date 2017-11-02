New ‘The Flash’ Trailer, Images Bring Killer Frost! Katee Sackhoff! An ‘Arrow’ Crossover!

0

The Flash has been trying really hard to be fun in Season 4, and remind us that it’s one of the jolliest of the CW’s stable of DC properties. And while some of the results have teetered into just plain weirdness, for the most part, The Flash is really succeeding in being a show that is (once again) a joy to watch. And next week’s episode, “Girls Night Out” doesn’t look to be any exception. We have had a few teasers this season that while Caitlin was on a sabbatical from STAR Labs, she might have dabbled with a pretty rough crowd as Killer Frost. Now, that identity is coming back to haunt her, as her old boss (played by Katee Sackhoff) is attempting to bring her back into the fold.

But wait, there’s more! The episode is also focusing on some bachelor and bachelorette party time for Barry and Iris, which includes a mini-Arrow crossover in the form of Felicity, who shows up to celebrate with the gang. Also, we get to see Drunk Barry, and that is never going to not be funny (plus they end up in jail?!)

It’s also worth noting that this “Girls Night Out” episode is written and directed all by women, huzzah!

Check out the trailer below:

Here’s the official synopsis for “Girls Night Out,” followed by the episode’s new images: