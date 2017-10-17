‘The Flash’: Jessica Camacho on Gypsy & Cisco’s Relationship, and Danny Trejo’s Breacher

0

On The CW series The Flash, in the six months that Barry Allen was trapped in the Speed Force, Cisco (Carlos Valdes) and Gypsy (Jessica Camacho) have been exploring their feelings for each other and getting closer. But dating isn’t easy when you’re also trying to save the world, and just finding time to spend with each other can be a challenge, especially when Gypsy is the one being left to wait.

During this 1-on-1 phone interview with Collider, actress Jessica Camacho talked about the trust and bond she’s developed with her co-stars, now that she’s no longer the new cast member on set, how much fun it’s been to explore the natural chemistry between Cisco and Gypsy, what their dating life has been like, in the six months since we’ve seen them, how Gypsy’s feelings for Cisco are making her feel unbalanced, and what the Cisco-Gypsy-Breacher (Danny Trejo) dynamic will look like.

Collider: What’s it like to no longer be the new cast member on set? Is it still as fun and exciting, even though it’s no longer as shiny and new?

JESSICA CAMACHO: Yeah, and I think it’s cooler. You know who your fellow cast members are a little more. You develop a rapport and, in that, there’s a greater comfort and a greater ease in doing the scenes as your characters because you understand their characters a little more, you know their quirks, and you know their strengths. You develop a trust and a bond and a relationship. To me, it got more fun as we went along because we spent so much time together and we grew with each other. It was really nice to find myself gelling in that very comfortable zone with the rest of the cast.

When you signed on for The Flash, did you always know that you’d be a serious love interest for Cisco, and not just have a fun banter and flirtation together?

CAMACHO: No! That’s one of the many cool things about what we do, as actors. You really never know the direction that it’s gonna take, and a lot of that does have to do with the chemistry that you have with your castmates and the chemistry that the characters have with each other. In meeting Cisco, we were able to discover that they’re great together. The chemistry that Carlos [Valdes] and I have is a natural chemistry that comes out in our characters, and that influenced and guided the direction that we are now seeing take place, which is so awesome. I didn’t know anything! I feel so grateful to see the grateful that it’s taken, for sure.

Since we haven’t seen them these last six months, what have Cisco and Gypsy been up to? What does their relationship look like, up until now?

CAMACHO: They’ve been dating. They’ve just been doing the things that new couples do when you’re smitten. I think that they’ve been busy trying to save the world and protect one another and protect humanity, but when the job is done, I think they race back to each other and make time for each other. They probably do things that most couples do, like cook and watch Netflix and chill. I think they’ve been busy falling into some serious like/love. We see them with this new sweetness that’s been unearthed between them. In the previous season, it was just underlying hints of flirtation, but now it’s this concrete, solidified, “You are my boo” thing that we see between them. That’s what they’ve got going on.

Does that make her feel more unbalanced than she’s used to, or is she finding new confidence in that?

CAMACHO: I think both. She’s definitely feeling feelings that she hasn’t felt maybe ever, or at least in a very long time. She’s finding herself feeling vulnerable, missing him and wanting to be around him because she can’t get him out of her head and wants to see him. I think that does make her a little crazy. I think that makes her feel a little out of wack because that’s not how she’s used to functioning. At the same time, her and Cisco are learning more about each other, in terms of what the other one needs and how they communicate. It’s cool to see them working through that and come out on the other side like, “Okay, babe, why didn’t you just say so?” That is a really fun part of where they are right now, with that vulnerability, but also coming together and re-establishing that they’re crazy about each other. That’s where they are.

In this episode, we see how saving the world can delay a date. If the roles were reversed, do you think Gypsy would expect Cisco to understand, in a way that she doesn’t and gets upset at him about?

CAMACHO: Yeah! That shows the irrationality of being in love. It’s not always logical and rational. You’re dealing with feelings and emotions and insecurities. Absolutely, if she were busy, she’d be like, “Babe, you know I’m busy. I’ve got a job to do. I love you, but I’ll see you when I see you.” But when it comes to her being on the other end, where she’s waiting and feeling vulnerable, I don’t think she’s used to feeling that way. I think she’s irritated at herself for feeling that way, for making herself vulnerable, and for allowing someone to get so deep into her heart that she’s feeling this way. I think she’s in a conflict with herself about it, but he’s worth it. What she’s finding is that she’s feeling like, “Even though these feelings suck and I hate them, you’re really cute and I just want to kiss you, so let’s try to work it out.” She’s just so smitten, so they make it work.