‘The Flash’ Adds Katee Sackhoff as a Recurring Villain

Like any upcoming season of a DC superhero TV series, there’s a need for plenty of villains. EW reports that The Flash has landed Battlestar Galactica alum Katee Sackhoff to play “DC Comics villain Amunet Black, a.k.a Blacksmith, a steely and badass boss of an underground black market for supervillains. Amunet uses every means possible, including the long list of metahumans under her thumb, to ensure her illicit enterprise thrives.”

The character was first introduced in the comics in 2001, and she gets the name “Blacksmith” from her ability to reshape metal and merge it with flesh.

When she pops up on The Flash, she’ll be introduced in a crossover episode of sorts as the episode, “Girls Night Out” (405), will include Arrow’s Emily Bett Rickards. It’s unknown if Blacksmith will turn up in other DCTV series, but it’s at least promising that she’ll be a recurring character, and hopefully The Flash will get the most out of her. And hey, if they can’t find anything for her to do, Legends of Tomorrow has become a nice repository for other DCTV villains.

The Flash returns Tuesday, October 10th at 8pm ET on The CW.

