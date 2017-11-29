The CW Superhero Series Mid-Season Finale Trailers Tease More Weddings and Betrayal

0

This week has already been an epic one for The CW. The network’s stellar superhero series Supergirl, The Flash, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, and Arrow have already been enjoying solid seasons but all of the many, many heroes (and villains) came together for the epic crossover event, “Crisis on Earth-X.” But next week, it’s back to business as usual for each individual show as the superheroes prepare to air their midseason finales.

In celebration of that, we have collected each of the midseason finale trailers along with their episode synopses. Because of that, some spoilers follow, so if you’d rather go into the last week of 2017 CW Superhero Stuff cold, avoid reading any further. Still here? Good, because you’re about to see some interesting teases for the upcoming episodes. Kara will go up against an imposing Worldkiller, Barry squares off against The Thinker, the Legends will take on … vikings (?), and Oliver Queen finds himself with a betrayer in his midst. Expect lots of action, intrigue, and maybe even some cliffhangers as The CW draws 2017 to a close in preparation for a superheroic return in 2018.

Check out the trailers and synopses for each show below!

The Flash

“Don’t Run” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET)