New ‘The Flash’ Season 4 Promo Shows a Hero Reborn (with a Beard!)

It feels so good to have all of our CW superhero shows ready to return, just around the corner! And while I have been a bit wary of what The Flash might be doing in its new season after a disappointing Season 3, this new promo has me intrigued. It looks like Barry comes out of the Speed Force a new man — also one who has a beard. With as fast as drama happens in Central City, I’m sure there is a lot to catch him (and us) up on. The biggest question for me is about Caitlin, who seems fully restored to not being Killer Frost (but does she still have her within, and is she under control?)

I’m a little concerned about some of the darkness that this promo portends. But it does promise a “hero reborn,” which we desperately need to be true. Plus, EP Todd Helbing told TV Line that,

“Barry’s time in the speed force let him deal with all of the baggage that he had the last three seasons, everything with his mom and his dad and Flashpoint. So when he comes out, he’s sort of left that all behind. It does really allow Barry and Grant [Gustin], in a lot of ways, to play these scenes with a lot more lightness to it. The combination of the scripts being a lot more fun and more joke-ridden, and just the state that Barry’s in when he comes out, it’s really changed the show quite a bit. There’s definitely a comedic tonal shift that we’re really loving right now.”

THIS pleases me. Check out the new promo below with Helbing’s quotes in mind:



What The Flash really needs is to embrace its roots. Season 1 was fantastic, and it’s something that Arrow learned (almost too late) in its fifth season. Narratives on the CW move very, very fast, and it can be easy for the stories to spiral out of control, especially when time travel is involved. Barry has always been the lighter alternative to Oliver, but Season 3’s dour slog (especially towards the end) really took the wrong tone. (I talk about all of this in a piece I wrote after the Season 3 finale about how the show needs to fix itself). Maybe we’re getting a return to form this year?

We’ll find out soon! The Flash returns to the CW on Tuesday, October 10th.