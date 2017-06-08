CW Announces Fall Premiere Dates for ‘The Flash,’ ‘Valor,’ and More

0

I’m sure the thought of Fall TV doesn’t stress you out quite like it does for me, but at least The CW has the decency to let its shows premiere in October to space things out a bit. If you kept up with the network’s Upfront presentation (that being a presentation that happens over the course of a special week in May where TV networks try and woo ad buyers, and viewers get a ton of new info about upcoming shows), you’ll know that there are a few schedule changes to make room for new shows Valor and Dynasty. As concerns the CW’s DC universe though, the biggest change is that Arrow will be moving to Thursday nights at 9 p.m.

For, well, ever, the CW’s DC shows have aired at 8 p.m. across the weekdays, with The Flash (the network’s highest-rated show in terms of viewership numbers) anchoring Tuesdays and Arrow anchoring Wednesdays. No longer! Supergirl will remain on Mondays (followed by new series Valor), and Legends of Tomorrow will again be paired with The Flash on Tuesdays, but Wednesday will now play host to the soapy dramas Riverdale and the new Dynasty. On Thursday, and in a shock to everyone, Supernatural will be the lead-in for Arrow — not the other way around. Quelle surprise! Fridays, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend will reunite with Jane the Virgin (the two used to be together on Mondays in the pre-Supergirl era).

All of these shows will be back during one major premiere week that will kick off October 4th and 6th with the iHeartRadio Music Festival, before leading into the premiere of Supergirl Monday, October 9th. Below is the full schedule; which shows are you most excited for? You can also check out more upcoming premieres with our TV Premiere Date Calendar.

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 4

8:00-10:00pm IHEARTRADIO MUSIC FESTIVAL

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 6

8:00-10:00pm IHEARTRADIO MUSIC FESTIVAL

MONDAY, OCTOBER 9

8:00-9:00pm SUPERGIRL (Season Premiere)

9:00-10:00pm VALOR (Series Premiere)

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 10

8:00-9:00pm THE FLASH (Season Premiere)

9:00-10:00pm DC’S LEGENDS OF TOMORROW (Season Premiere)

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 11

8:00-9:00pm RIVERDALE (Season Premiere)

9:00-10:00pm DYNASTY (Series Premiere)

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 12

8:00-9:00pm SUPERNATURAL (Season Premiere)

9:00-10:00pm ARROW (Season Premiere)

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 13

8:00-9:00pm CRAZY EX-GIRLFRIEND (Season Premiere)

9:00-10:00pm JANE THE VIRGIN (Season Premiere)