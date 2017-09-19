‘The Flash’ Season 4 Premiere Images Reveal Bearded Barry and … Bartender Caitlin?

0

The Flash is almost back, and that means it’s time for more premiere teases from The CW. New promo images for the Season 4 opener, “The Flash Reborn,” mostly focus on the S.T.A.R. Labs team, but they do give us some hints about what’s to come for Barry as well. Firstly, there’s Barry’s terrible Speed Force coma beard. Secondly, there’s Joe West looking cool as hell. And thirdly, there’s … bartender Caitlin? (And, I should add, a samurai). Though promos for the The Flash‘s new season have shown Caitlin back in the fold, things seem to kick off with her still figuring herself out between being Killer Frost and Doctor Cait.

Killer Frost was a great addition to the storyline last year (technically it started in Season 2 with the trips to Earth-2), and it gave Caitlin a lot more dimension as a character. One of the things The Flash really struggled with last season was finding enough for its supporting cast to do, and allowing Caitlin to continue to work through her Killer Frost persona would certain help improve her storyline.

As for the rest of the team, it looks like they’ve been holding things down while Barry has been going through some deep Speed Force therapy sessions. EP Todd Helbing told TV Line recently that,

“Barry’s time in the speed force let him deal with all of the baggage that he had the last three seasons, everything with his mom and his dad and Flashpoint. So when he comes out, he’s sort of left that all behind. It does really allow Barry and Grant [Gustin], in a lot of ways, to play these scenes with a lot more lightness to it. The combination of the scripts being a lot more fun and more joke-ridden, and just the state that Barry’s in when he comes out, it’s really changed the show quite a bit. There’s definitely a comedic tonal shift that we’re really loving right now.”

This all sounds very promising, and I can’t wait to see the new episodes. The Flash returns Tuesday, October 10th on The CW. Check out all of the new images below: