TV Talk: ‘The Flash’ Speeds Back With Season 4 Premiere

by      October 11, 2017

On this episode of Collider TV Talk (October 11, 2017) John Rocha, Jason Inman and Grace Hancock discuss:

  • What do the low ratings mean for the Supergirl Season 3 premiere and the 20% drop for The Gifted?
  • Mr. Mercedes renewed for Season 2. What does this mean for the finale tomorrow night?
  • Twitter Questions
  • Pick of the Day – If you could go reboot a show from the 80’s what would it be and on what network?
mr-mercedes-brendan-gleeson-image

AT&T AUDIENCE Network

