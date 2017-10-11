TV Talk: ‘The Flash’ Speeds Back With Season 4 Premiere

On this episode of Collider TV Talk (October 11, 2017) John Rocha, Jason Inman and Grace Hancock discuss:
- What do the low ratings mean for the Supergirl Season 3 premiere and the 20% drop for The Gifted?
- Mr. Mercedes renewed for Season 2. What does this mean for the finale tomorrow night?
- Apple looking to reboot Steven Spielberg’s Amazing Stories
- Brooklyn Nine-Nine episode recap
- The Flash season 4 premiere
- Legends of Tomorrow season 3 premiere
- Twitter Questions
- Pick of the Day – If you could go reboot a show from the 80’s what would it be and on what network?