CW Fall Schedule: Sunday Night Enters the Arena, ‘Flash’ Stays Put, ‘Arrow’ Moves to Mondays

One of the biggest shakeups to hit the fall broadcast schedules this year is The CW moving into six nights a week of original scripted programming. With a hefty dose of superhero series and the retention of almost all of its shows from last year, five nights simply wasn’t enough. Forging forth into this Sunday schedule will be Supergirl and the Charmed reboot, followed by Legends of Tomorrow on Monday, a night which will also be Arrow‘s new home.

The rest of the CW’s schedule is pretty expected: The Flash and Black Lightning are staying put in the network’s highest rated night (Tuesdays), while Wednesdays remains the home to Riverdale and new series All American. Long-running series Supernatural will also not be changing from its Thursday slot, and will be joined by the Vampire Diaries / Originals spinoff Legacies. And Friday will be home to two of the network’s lowest-rated but (in the case of the latter of these two, critically beloved) dramas Dynasty and Crazy Ex-Girlfriend (which will be its final season). These new and returning series will all kick off in October.

Midseason returns include the final run of Jane the Virgin, the continuation of The 100, and the final season of iZombie, as well as the launch of In the Dark and Roswell, New Mexico.

CW President Mark Pedowitz said in a press release that, “It is such an exciting time at The CW. We are thriving, innovating, and now we’re expanding, adding Sunday nights to our primetime lineup this fall. Starting in October, we will have 12 hours of original scripted series on our schedule – more than any other broadcast network besides CBS.”

Check out the full fall schedule below:

SUNDAY

8:00-9:00 PM SUPERGIRL (New Night)

9:00-10:00 PM CHARMED (New Series)

MONDAY

8:00-9:00 PM DC’S LEGENDS OF TOMORROW

9:00-10:00 PM ARROW (New Night)

TUESDAY

8:00-9:00 PM THE FLASH

9:00-10:00 PM BLACK LIGHTNING

WEDNESDAY

8:00-9:00 PM RIVERDALE

9:00-10:00 PM ALL AMERICAN (New Series)

THURSDAY

8:00-9:00 PM SUPERNATURAL

9:00-10:00 PM LEGACIES (New Series)

FRIDAY

8:00-9:00 PM DYNASTY

9:00-10:00 PM CRAZY EX-GIRLFRIEND